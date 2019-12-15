WATCH: Former Derry City captain Ryan McBride #5

Contact
SundaySpotlight: Today marks Ryan's 30th birthday and what better way to mark it than to play this fitting tribute to the former Derry City captain who passed away on 19 March 2017.
Ryan’s story is exceptional, coming from junior football at 19 to go on to play 177 games for Derry City, captain his beloved candystripes 57 times and win FAI and League Cup winners medals.
He played with pride and determination each time he crossed the white line.
Ryan had lucrative offers to leave the club but stayed loyal and will forever be regarded as a Derry City legend.
Through the work of the Ryan McBride Foundation Ryan’s name will stay alive for years to come and that another young local person’s dream becomes a reality.
VIDEO: UnitedParkDrogheda
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Lillian Seenoi-Barr, Director, North West Migrants Forum pictured with Councillor Martin Reilly, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Councillor Nicholas Crossan, chairman,Donegal County Counc
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.