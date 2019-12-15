Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

WATCH: Former Derry City captain Ryan McBride #5

SundaySpotlight: Today marks Ryan's 30th birthday and what better way to mark it than to play this fitting tribute to the former captain who passed away in 2017.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

SundaySpotlight: Today marks Ryan's 30th birthday and what better way to mark it than to play this fitting tribute to the former Derry City captain who passed away on 19 March 2017.

Ryan’s story is exceptional, coming from junior football at 19 to go on to play 177 games for Derry City, captain his beloved candystripes 57 times and win FAI and League Cup winners medals.

He played with pride and determination each time he crossed the white line.

Ryan had lucrative offers to leave the club but stayed loyal and will forever be regarded as a Derry City legend.

Through the work of the Ryan McBride Foundation Ryan’s name will stay alive for years to come and that another young local person’s dream becomes a reality.

VIDEO: UnitedParkDrogheda

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie