WATCH: Former Derry City captain Ryan McBride #5

SundaySpotlight: Today marks Ryan's 30th birthday and what better way to mark it than to play this fitting tribute to the former Derry City captain who passed away on 19 March 2017.

Ryan’s story is exceptional, coming from junior football at 19 to go on to play 177 games for Derry City, captain his beloved candystripes 57 times and win FAI and League Cup winners medals.

He played with pride and determination each time he crossed the white line.

Ryan had lucrative offers to leave the club but stayed loyal and will forever be regarded as a Derry City legend.

Through the work of the Ryan McBride Foundation Ryan’s name will stay alive for years to come and that another young local person’s dream becomes a reality.

VIDEO: UnitedParkDrogheda