Unique animation video created to celebrate the history of Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council has released an animation video which celebrates the history and heritage of Derry.

Council's Heritage Officer was awarded a grant from the Heritage Council Ireland through the Irish Walled Towns Heritage Event/Interpretation Grant 2020 to produce the animation - titled 'O City, City on the Foyle' - delving into the famous Walled City and showing how it has grown and changed over the centuries from its early settlers all the way through to the modern city we have today.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, said the video was a celebration of the past and the journey to the modern day.

"This animation video is a really innovative and captivating piece of work that has been carefully and thoughtfully produced and developed by a cross-departmental team within Council, including our heritage, regeneration, museums and visitor services, and our marketing teams.

"It's a vibrant video which also uses the spoken word to deliver a poetic story about the history of the Walled City – weaving together the passage of time with the physical fabric of the city that we know and interact with today.

"It is a celebration of the heritage on our doorstep, of what Derry has to offer, and of the people who have been an integral part of that journey. It's also a strong encouragement for others to visit, see and experience all of this rich history for themselves when it's safe to do so.

"We felt that after an incredibly difficult year for everyone across the city, this was a perfect opportunity to focus on everything that we love about it, to take that pride and to share it as far and as wide as we could so I would encourage everyone to go online and check it out."