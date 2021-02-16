Planning application submitted for 800 new houses in Derry

A planning application has been lodged for the construction of almost 800 new houses in Derry.

The proposal is to build the 793 houses on land close to the Skeoge Roundabout off the Buncrana Road.

The planning application was lodged last month with Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning department.

It is the first phase of a massive construction project being led by local company, The Braidwater Group.

The company last year unveiled plans for the huge building project in the Skeoge area which it is calling The Cashel.

Braidwater say they want to create a 'new urban village' of around 3,000 houses.

As well as the 793 houses, the initial planning application also envisages the 'part delivery' of a high street to include a retail store, cafe/restaurant, retail units, office units, live/work units, gym and a community centre.

A new road network is also proposed to connect the proposed development to the Coshquin and Whitehouse Road.

In its planning application, Braidwater say there will also be new pedestrian and cycle ways, public squares, open spaces, children's play areas and hard and soft landscaping.

In relation to the overall 'Cashel' plans, a spokesperson for The Braidwater Group said: "This project represents one of the most significant investments in the north-west in recent years adding a net increase in the number of households in the city by around 8% over the life of the project."

The plans for the first phase for the project will now be considered by the local council's planning department before any decision is taken on whether to give the proposals the go-ahead.