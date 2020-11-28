WATCH: Walking DJ Finn on the decks again

County Derry’s walking DJ revelation, Finn O’Neill, has taken his walking DJ set on tour.

Having beaten the streets of hometown Magherafelt, to raise awareness of the Fitness First fundraiser for Cancer Focus NI, the 23-year-old has branched out to Belfast.

Finn toured the outdoor shopping centre Victoria Square as well as taking in City Hall, before finishing his set back home in south Derry.

You can make a donation to Finn’s fundraiser here.