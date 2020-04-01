Contact

WATCH: Derry singer Conor McGinty launches charity single for Altnagelvin Hospital

All proceeds from his version of 'Lovely Derry on the Banks of the Foyle' will go the Derry hospital

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry singer has released a charity single to raise money for Altnagelvin Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Conor McGinty's new song “Lovely Derry On The Banks Of The Foyle” was released earlier this week and is already climbing the iTunes world music charts.

"I had been working on this for a while and had always intended to release it this month, but due to everything going I decided that all money raised from this single will go directly to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry," he said.

Conor has been keeping in touch with fans by streaming live concerts on his Facebook page, and despite the downturn for the entertainment industry he is trying to stay positive,

"This was all so quick and  so unexpected," he said.

"Everything will be so different forever. 

"I think we will look at life so differently and we will all enjoy the simple things like family, health and friendship.

"We are all home and apart from the health worries I am enjoying being home with my family."

To view the official music video for Conor's new single, go to Conor McGinty Music on Facebook.

You can buy a copy of his charity single for 99p on ITunes and Amazon.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories.


