WATCH: On Father's Day we celebrate the best of 'Da' with Derry Girls Joe and Gerry

Happy Father's Day . . . As we celebrate Father's Day, #SpotlightSunday this week brings together a selection of the best bits from Derry's famous 'Da' combination, Joe and Gerry, from the popular TV show Derry Girls.
Hope you all enjoy it.
#DerryNow #DerryNews #Derry #SpotlightSunday #DerryGirls
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.