WATCH: On Father's Day we celebrate the best of 'Da' with Derry Girls Joe and Gerry

#SpotlightSunday celebrates Father's Day with Derry Girls best know father's, Joe and Gerry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Happy Father's Day . . . As we celebrate Father's Day, #SpotlightSunday this week brings together a selection of the best bits from Derry's famous 'Da' combination, Joe and Gerry, from the popular TV show Derry Girls.

Hope you all enjoy it.

#DerryNow #DerryNews #Derry #SpotlightSunday #DerryGirls 

Video: Hat Trick Productions

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie