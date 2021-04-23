WATCH: Unique home on the Derry to Moville road up for sale for €90,000

A unique house on the Derry to Moville road has been put up for sale.

The three-bedroom house is located within the former coastguard station on the outskirts of Moville.

It is part of a terrace of Coastguard Station houses built in the 19th century and which are now a heritage structure.

The building is on a prominent site across from Carrickarory Pier at the entrance to Moville, overlooking Lough Foyle.

The property is within walking distance of Moville is ideally situated as a starter home or holiday home with beautiful views at the entrance to this beautiful town on the Wild Atlantic Way.