WATCH: Unique home on the Derry to Moville road up for sale for €90,000

Contact
A unique house on the Derry to Moville road has been put up for sale.
The three-bedroom house is located within the former coastguard station on the outskirts of Moville.
It is part of a terrace of Coastguard Station houses built in the 19th century and which are now a heritage structure.
The building is on a prominent site across from Carrickarory Pier at the entrance to Moville, overlooking Lough Foyle.
The property is within walking distance of Moville is ideally situated as a starter home or holiday home with beautiful views at the entrance to this beautiful town on the Wild Atlantic Way.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
An explosive device was left underneath the car of the police officer at her home near Dungiven at the weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.