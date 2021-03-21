WATCH: When Stones Speak - Free Derry Corner (2017)

Contact
#SpotlightSunday this week features a project entitled 'When Stones Speak' and looks at the background and history of Free Derry Corner.
The video was created to provide important background information for a visitor to the city on the historic Free Derry Corner.
Free Derry Corner is an iconic gable wall which is visited by thousands of people who are often keen to photograph themselves at this site.
Raymond Craig provides the story of the gable wall, its origins, and a pictorial record of the social change since the late 1960s, to the present day.
This video was made possible by funding given by Derry City and Strabane District Council.
#SpotlightSunday #DerryNews #DerryNow #Derry
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.