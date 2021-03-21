WATCH: When Stones Speak - Free Derry Corner (2017)

#SpotlightSunday this week features a project entitled 'When Stones Speak' and looks at the background and history of Free Derry Corner.

The video was created to provide important background information for a visitor to the city on the historic Free Derry Corner.

Free Derry Corner is an iconic gable wall which is visited by thousands of people who are often keen to photograph themselves at this site.

Raymond Craig provides the story of the gable wall, its origins, and a pictorial record of the social change since the late 1960s, to the present day.

This video was made possible by funding given by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Video: Hive Studios Derry

#SpotlightSunday #DerryNews #DerryNow #Derry