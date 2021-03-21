Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

WATCH: When Stones Speak - Free Derry Corner (2017)

#SpotlightSunday this week features a project entitled 'When Stones Speak' and looks at the background and history of Free Derry Corner

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

#SpotlightSunday this week features a project entitled 'When Stones Speak' and looks at the background and history of Free Derry Corner.

The video was created to provide important background information for a visitor to the city on the historic Free Derry Corner.

Free Derry Corner is an iconic gable wall which is visited by thousands of people who are often keen to photograph themselves at this site.

Raymond Craig provides the story of the gable wall, its origins, and a pictorial record of the social change since the late 1960s, to the present day.

This video was made possible by funding given by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Video: Hive Studios Derry

#SpotlightSunday #DerryNews #DerryNow #Derry

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie