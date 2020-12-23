WATCH: County Derry artist to feature on Presidential message

A new piece of work from a County Derry musician is set to feature in tonight's Presidential Christmas message.

Dungiven harper and composer Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh's new work, set to the beautiful poem, ‘Oíche Nollag’, has been featured on the Christmas message from President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins.

The poet Máire Mhac an tSaoi and her family gave permission for the poem to be set to this newly composed choral work.

The piece was recorded live at An Carn and Dungiven Castle with a small choral group and showcases some young talent from the North West, including Nodlaig’s son, Conall Ó hEaráin (Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin,Letterkenny) and Lasairfhíona Nic Ruairí (Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, Dungiven).

“It is an honour to have the music incorporated into the President’s message which is carried to so many Irish people at home and abroad," said Nodlaig.

"The words and music of reflect our cultural heritage and invite us to be open and welcome hope into our lives. It is an excerpt of the harp music that is heard in the message.

"The harp is the symbol of Ireland and resonates with people beyond borders and boundaries.

You can hear the full version of ‘Oíche Nollag’ here.