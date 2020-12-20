WATCH: Music City - Sky Orchestra Over Derry (2013)

Contact
During 2013, as part of Music City, a Sky Orchestra, the brainchild of acclaimed artist Luke Jerram, seen seven hot air balloons take off across the city
The hot air balloons took to the sky at 6.30am, each attached with its own sound system to create a unique soundscape for residents below and spectacular aerial views of the city.
