WATCH: The story of St. Columba (1963)

Columba was born in Gartan, Co. Donegal, on 7 December, 521.

Having taken up a monastic life, he departed Ireland in 563, when he travelled to Scotland with twelve companions in a wicker currach covered with leather to spread Christianity.

As part of the Columban celebrations of 1963, it was planned a currach, which was built in Donegal, would depart from Derry and travel the treacherous 100 mile journey St Columba had taken to Iona 1400 years earlier.

Thirteen young men were selected from across the four provinces, had planned and trained for four years to take the trip.



Video: Lee McDaid

