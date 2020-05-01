WATCH: Stars in birthday surprise for County Derry schoolgirl

A Ballinascreen schoolgirl got a surprise when she received a video wishing her a happy birthday from a host of country music stars.

Bethany McGuigan celebrated her 12th birthday while under lockdown and along with the video to lift her spirits, she also received CDs from Jimmy and Claudia Buckley.

Among those featured on the video are Nathan Carter, Lisa McHugh, Johnny Brady and Donegal senior footballer Michael Murphy.