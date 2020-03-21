WATCH: Canadian Soldiers in Derry (1945)

Contact
An extract from an old reel, which is titled ‘Letter from Britain/Canadian Soldiers - 1945 British Council Film Collection,’ and examines the experiences of Canadian soldiers stationed in England and in the North of Ireland during and after the second World War.
In the film, a young Derry boy sings for a penny for a Canadian soldier called ‘Bill,’ who calls the young boy ‘Paddy’ and says “there always be other Irish Paddys singing for pennies.”
The footage also captures a Canadian Navy vessel as it sails up Lough Foyle and past Culmore Point. Before docking in Derry, the vessel stopped briefly at Lisahally to pick up an Irish pilot who helped to guide the ship into the port, and passes Boom Hall where the Canadian and British Wrens were stationed during the war.
