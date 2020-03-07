WATCH: Farewell Derry Road (1965)

Contact
14 February 1965 saw the closure of The Derry Road - A 75 mile Great Northern Railway route that stretched between Portadown and Derry.
This route served the major towns of Dungannon, Omagh, Newtownstewart and Stabane plus many smaller places in between.
The Line was originally opened in stages between 1847 and 1861, before its closure in 1965.
We would love to hear your comments and views.
#SpotlightSunday #DerryNow #DerryNews #Derry #SLS
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Cloonavin previously lit up red to mark Chinese New Year celebrations. This month it will go yellow and blue for World Down's Syndrome Day.
Pictured launching the Co-Founders North West programme in the Innovation Centre in Derry are Catalyst community manager Natasha O’Dea with Elemental co-founders Leeann Monk-Ozgul and Jennifer Neff.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.