WATCH: Farewell Derry Road (1965)

14 February 1965 saw the closure of The Derry Road - A 75 mile Great Northern Railway route that stretched between Portadown and Derry.

This route served the major towns of Dungannon, Omagh, Newtownstewart and Stabane plus many smaller places in between.

The Line was originally opened in stages between 1847 and 1861, before its closure in 1965.

Video: Brian Wilson