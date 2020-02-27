WATCH: Jonny battles his way to next stage in The Voice

A Newbridge man has successfully battled his way to the knockout stage of TV singing show The Voice UK.

In scenes broadcast on the ITV programme on Saturday night,Jonny Brooks went head-to-head with Essex-based learning support assistant, Lara Anstead.

They were paired and tasked with singing ‘Us’ by James Bay.

The performers were asked to sing alongside each other to compete for a place in the next stage of the competition.

The format makes for an uneasy alliance, as Jonny told viewers on Saturday night.

“Lara is an amazing singer with such a huge range. I’m trying to work with that but I’m also trying to compete with that at the same time," he said.

Before the pair delivered a gripping performance, coach Tom Jones had described the battle as "flipping a coin" and in the immediate aftermath he was no surer.

“This is very difficult because you are equally as good as each other," the superstar judge said.

In the end, the Welsh superstar opted for the Co Derry man and, in a lovely moment, a delighted Jonny embraced his mother, who had made the journey to see him in action.

Jonny has been putting his new-found fame to good use.

A janitor at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, he recently performed at their Good Samaritan Service, a celebration for the £170,000 raised ruing their annual Black Santa Christmas Sit-Out.

Oakleaf eyes now turn to Bellaghy woman Brooke Scullion and fans of The Voice within the county will be hoping she can join Jonny in the knockout stage of the competition.