WATCH: If it wasn't for the House in the Wells in Derry, I would have been dead

A special video has been made to mark the impact of a support centre for alcoholic men in Derry.

The House in the Wells was set up in the early 1970s in the Bogside area of the city.

The centre now provides living accommodation for 24 men.

Since being set up, the House in the Wells has supported hundreds of men and their families.

In this video, which has been made by the Derry-based Headliners group, staff at the centre speak about the work they are involved in.

Residents of the House in the Wells also speak about the lifesaving impact that it has had.