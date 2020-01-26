Contact

WATCH: Bloody Sunday: Footage of how it all unfolded (30 Jan. 1972)

As we approach the 48th anniversary, #SpotlightSunday takes us back to that fateful day in Derry's history

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

#SpotlightSunday this week takes us to 1972 and a day that will always be remembered in history as Bloody Sunday, the day British soldiers from the 1st Battalion, Parachute Regiment ("1 Para") shot 28 unarmed civilians during a protest march against internment on the streets of Derry.

Fourteen people died: thirteen were killed outright, while the death of another man four months later was attributed to his injuries.

Many of the victims were shot while fleeing from the soldiers and some were shot while trying to help the wounded.

Other protesters were injured by rubber bullets or batons, and two were run down by army vehicles. All of those shot were Catholics.

The march had been organised by the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA). 

Do you remember the parade or did you participate? We would love to hear your comments.

 

Video: Perseus999

