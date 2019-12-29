WATCH: The Best Man (1983)

A clip from award winning drama set in Derry called "The Best man" showing various street scenes from the Bogside, the Lecky Road, up past the Rossville Flats on Fahan Street and into Waterloo Street.

The film reflects the ordinary ways drinking affects friendships and marriages and stars Seamus Ball as hapless best man and confirmed bachelor Billy.

Writer and director, Joe Mahon, began his career as an English and History teacher before launching his own production company and has been the beloved presenter of UTV’s Lesser Spotted Ulster.

Another Derry teacher by trade, the film’s producer Terence McDonald was an innovative and prolific amateur filmmaker. His remarkable body of work includes sensitive documentaries, dystopian fiction, slapstick comedy and promotional films for the Northern Ireland Tourist Board and the Northern Ireland Resurgence Trust.

The song in the clip was written and sung by Eamon Friel and it's called "Eldorado".

Video: Lee McDaid