WATCH - Nostalgia, family and traditions at the heart of The Late Late Toy Show Trailer 2019

With just over one week to go until the most eagerly anticipated production of the Irish TV calendar airs, The Late Late Toy Show trailer will premiere on RTÉ from this evening.
Marshmallows, Christmas jumpers and popcorn angels are the order of the day, as one little boy and his family prepare to settle in to watch the show, and there's also a special appearance from Gabriel, The Late Late Show owl, named after the late Gay Byrne.
Created by the RTÉ Marketing and Promotions team, the trailer will premiere on television Wednesday, November 20 just before the Six O'Clock News bulletin on RTÉ One. The promo will air in rotation across RTÉ One and RTÉ2 in the lead up to the show on Friday November 29th, hosted by Ryan Tubridy.
This year, for the first time, RTÉ News Now will simulcast The Late Late Toy Show with Irish Sign Language. Presenters Daniel Crean and Amanda Coogan will sign on the night.
Over three evenings leading up to the biggest TV event of the year, The Late Late Toy Show Unwrapped team will bring viewers on a trip down memory lane of Toy Shows past, with a sneaky behind-the-scenes look forward to what The Late Late Toy Show 2019 has in store. Remember JohnJoe the horologist from Ryan's very first Toy Show? The team has tracked JohnJoe down to where he now resides, in Paris, studying law and still loving clocks. Stella McGirl from Leitrim also returns to talk about her two stints on The Late Late Show.
The Late Late Toy Show Unwrapped airs Wednesday 27th, Thursday 28th and Friday 29th November on RTÉ One at 7pm.
In 2018, The Late Late Toy Show was the most-watched television programme of the year, with over 1.5 million people tuning in to watch the show on RTÉ One. The show, which had the theme of The Greatest Showman, was watched by an average audience of over 1.3 million live on the night, a 74% share of the audience watching at that time, with an 89 % share among children.
Next Friday's theme remains a closely-guarded secret.
The Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday November 29th at 9.35pm
