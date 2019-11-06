Check out the Best Halloween Destination in the World through Australian Travel bloggers Stephen and Jess from Flying The Nest on their recent trip to Derry for Halloween

VIDEO: Check out Australia Bloggers 'Flying The Nest' as they celebrate Halloween in Derry Australian Travel bloggers Stephen and Jess deceided to celebrate Halloween and head out to the biggest Halloween festival in the world

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.



Read more from Derry Now.