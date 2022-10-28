Search

28 Oct 2022

WATCH: County Derry street impassable due to flooding

Residents shared videos of the flooding in Dungiven this morning.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

28 Oct 2022 9:31 AM

Video: Ryan McReynolds

Police have closed two roads in north Derry as a period of extreme weather has caused widespread flooding.

Main Street, Dungiven, and Clooney Road, Greysteel have both been affected.

"The Clooney Road is closed between Greysteel and the City Airport roundabout due to flooding this morning, Friday 28th October," said a spokesperson.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey."

County Derry MLA calls for clarity around A6 delays

The project has been subject to a number of delays.

The PSNI described Main Street, Dungiven, as 'impassable'.

"Drivers are urged to avoid Main Street, Dungiven, which is currently impassable due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey," added a spokesperson.

The Quilly Road, Coleraine, has also been deemed impassable.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the Quilly Road, Coleraine, which is impassable due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey," said police.

Flooding has affected areas across Northern Ireland this morning, with police advising 'extreme caution'.

"Police are reminding motorists to take extreme caution when travelling on the roads this morning, Friday October 28th, due to hazardous driving conditions," said a spokesperson.

"There are a number of roads flooded and impassable. Please follow road signs, slow down and think about whether or not your journey is essential."

