27 Oct 2022

County Derry MLA calls for clarity around A6 delays

The project has been subject to a number of delays.

The A6 pictured here was due to open to traffic in Spring 2022 however it has been hit by delays.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has called for clarity from Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd around delays to the A6 road project.

It was hoped the project would be completed this year, but it has been subjected to a number of delays.

Ms Hunter has requested a meeting with the Minister to discuss the status of the project.

Cara Hunter MLA

East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “Everyone in this area knows how important the A6 road project is for the entire north west and until recently it appeared that the road would be finished on schedule this year, however recent delays blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic and 'market volatility' have caused concern around the progress being made.

“My office has been inundated with queries from concerned constituents requesting further details around how the project is progressing and when it will be completed.

"The current diversions and 40mph speed limit on parts of the road are causing significant delays for both commuters and people living along this route, with Dungiven once again being subject to the congestion that was alleviated earlier this year.

“I understand this project is a large undertaking, but the finish line is in sight and I’m asking the Minister to provide clarity to people in this area.

"I think it would be useful to hold a public meeting or site visit so that people can hear for themselves what’s going on and what steps need to be taken before the current issues are resolved.

"I am also requesting a meeting with the Minister alongside other SDLP representatives so that we can directly put to him the concerns that we have heard from our constituents.”

