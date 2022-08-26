Search

26 Aug 2022

WATCH: Brooke embraces 'softer side' with new single

The County Derry singer released 'Heartbreaker' this morning.

26 Aug 2022 12:15 PM

Following the release of her summer dance track, Tongues - County Derry’s Brooke Scullion is ready to show fans a softer side with dreamy new single, Heartbreaker. 

Heartbreaker’ is an anthemic pop ballad (written by Brooke, Lleo/Lucy Whittaker, Naomi Hammerton and Karl Zine) inspired by The 1975, with a throbbing kick-drum - likened to a heart beat - and guitar track, which builds throughout, showcasing Brooke’s powerful vocal in an explosive, sing-along chorus.

Brooke says the song is written from the perspective of 'pre-empting pain'.

"Every relationship begins with the intention of a future but unfortunately this dream scenario doesn’t always last," said the Bellaghy woman.

"Heartbreaker explores how to end a relationship, without hurting someone which is a scenario everyone can relate to. 

"I think people will enjoy the alternative perspective of the song - in a way it’s an ‘anti break-up song,’ where you consider your partner's feelings while prioritising your own."

Throughout the Summer, Brooke has been performing across Europe taking the stage at events such as Glastonbury and headline shows in London as well as Dublin, Madrid and Cork Pride, wowing fans with her set including Eurovision fan-favourite, ‘That’s Rich.’

Brooke’s music has millions of streams to date with acclaim from BBC Introducing, Wonderland, NME, Official Charts and numerous Spotify editorial playlists including New Music Friday, Global Viral Charts and New Pop UK Playlists. 

Brooke rose to fame as a finalist of The Voice UK 2020 where she was mentored by Meghan Trainor, before representing Ireland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Brooke’s debut EP is scheduled for release by the end of the year. 

