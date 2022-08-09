Search

09 Aug 2022

WATCH: Call for sanctions against Israel at Derry Gaza protest

'Deepening humanitarian crisis was unfolding' in Gaza - Pádraig Delargy

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

09 Aug 2022 4:30 PM

Speaking at the emergency protest organised by the Derry Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Pádraig Delargy MLA (Sinn Féin) said "a deepening humanitarian crisis was unfolding" in Gaza.

The event was held at the city’s war memorial in the Diamond on Monday. 

Mr Delargy said he was present with a Sinn Féin contingent “to show solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine”.

Sinn Féin protesters at the Derry Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign event.

RECOMMENDED READING

WATCH: Gaza massacre protest at Derry's war memorial

'Forty-four people dead, including 15 children' - Cathy Hutton

People Before Profit protesters at the Derry Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign event.

He added: “It is a time when we don’t just need condemnation. We need action from the global community. We also need action from the Irish and the British governments. [We need them] to step in and impose sanctions on Israel. 

IRSP protesters at the Derry Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign event.

“What Israel is doing in Gaza is absolutely appalling and we need to see this stopped immediately. We have seen a worsening of this crisis and a deepening and it needs to be addressed by the international community now.”

Also present at the protest were representatives of People Before Profit and the IRSP

