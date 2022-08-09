“The people of Derry will not stand by silently and watch while Israel, once again, massacres Palestinians in Gaza, who are living in an open air prison,” said Cathy Hutton.

Ms Hutton was speaking to Derry News at the emergency protest organised by the Derry Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, held at the city’s war memorial on Monday.

She said: “We are here today today to highlight the ongoing massacres in Gaza being carried out by Israeli war criminals. Israel launched an unprovoked attack on the Gaza Strip on Thursday night and the rest of the world is allowing this to happen with absolute impunity.

“Israel is saying it was pre-empting an attack from Palestinian Islamic Jihad but Israel targeted civilians and, as of now although there is a truce in place, there are 44 people dead, including 15 children, more than 350 injured and God knows how many people left homeless and maimed. This is happening every year. It is happening on such a routine basis now, people are becoming desensitised.

“Also, the statements released by the US government and then the UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, both began in the same manner, that Israel has the right to defend itself. No country has the right to defend itself when it is the one which is actually attacking. The people of Gaza are completely defenceless.

“Israel talks about Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad but at the end of the day, Israel has one of the most well-armed armies in the world. They are funded billions and billions of dollars by the US government. They are sent arms by the UK. The EU supports them. Gaza is an open-air prison and people are basically being murdered like fish in a barrel,” said Cathy Hutton.

Also present at the Diamond war memorial “to show solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine” was Pádraig Delargy MLA (Sinn Féin).

Mr Delargy a deepening humanitarian crisis was unfolding.

He added: “It is a time when we don’t just need condemnation. We need action from the global community. We also need action from the Irish and the British governments. [We need them] to step in and impose sanctions on Israel.

“What Israel is doing in Gaza is absolutely appalling and we need to see this stopped immediately. We have seen a worsening of this crisis and a deepening and it needs to be addressed by the international community now.”