WATCH: Eamonn Burns looks ahead to this weekend's Derry senior semi finals

This weekend, the semi finals of the Derry senior championship roll into Celtic Park.

The champions Magherafelt will put their title on the line once again, this time against Paddy Bradley's Loup side.

Can Ballinderry dent Slaughtneil after their impressive showing against Glen?

Michael McMullan asked former Derry and Ballinascreen forward Eamonn Burns on his thoughts, as well as a look at some of his past pupils in action in the Steelstown versus Faughanvale showdown.

