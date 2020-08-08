WATCH: Drumsurn manager Declan Toner gives his reaction to his side's narrow defeat to Faughanvale

Despite being level seven times over the hour and both teams hitting early second half goals, Drumsurn were reeled in by Faughanvale's late rally which saw them pull through 1-10 to 1-9 in Friday's intermediate championship game in Limavady.

After the game Michael McMullan got the thoughts of Drumsurn boss Declan Toner.

