WATCH: Ballinderry take another step to retaining their All-Ireland Féile title with victory over Bellaghy

Contact
All-Ireland Féíle na nÓg champions Ballinderry took another step towards back to back titles, with this 1997 Derry Féile win over Bellaghy, on a scoreline of 2-21 to 2-16.
The Shamrocks won nine out of 10 Derry Féile titles in the 1990s, only losing out in 1994.
RELATED
- Ballinderry remember their 'long way to Tipperary'. More...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.