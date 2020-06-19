WATCH: Ballinderry take another step to retaining their All-Ireland Féile title with victory over Bellaghy

All-Ireland Féíle na nÓg champions Ballinderry took another step towards back to back titles, with this 1997 Derry Féile win over Bellaghy, on a scoreline of 2-21 to 2-16.

The Shamrocks won nine out of 10 Derry Féile titles in the 1990s, only losing out in 1994.

RELATED

- Ballinderry remember their 'long way to Tipperary'. More...