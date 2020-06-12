Ballinderry remember the 'long way to Tipperary'

“It's a long way to Tipperary,” chanted the Ballinderry squad as they carried the Andy Merrigan Cup over Ballinderry Bridge, on their way back from the 2002 All-Ireland Club Final.

It was the greatest walk of all and following the opening of Shamrock Park, following the sporting lockdown, they are again thinking of that famous journey to Thurles.

On the re-opening of walkways around GAA grounds, this was an opportunity to get people back out again socialising as a club community and using the club grounds with their Trip 2 Tipp initiative.

The idea was to get as many families as possible out walking, running or crawling, each doing a 10 mile leg of the 400 mile journey in allocated, socially distanced, safe slots.

A £10 contribution per family was requested, with all proceeds going to aid football and camogie youth restarting back training, with the expected rules and regulations that will surely be in place.

The uptake was fantastic with 46 families taking part (to date) and more families looking to take part every day so they surpassed their 400 mile journey!.

The club wish to place on record their thanks to all those that participated or helped out in any way preparing the grounds, sorting and fitting hand sanitizers, marking the walkways for one way social distance adherence, with special mention to Paul McIver who was the driving force behind this excellent initiative.