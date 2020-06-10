WATCH: Newbridge senior players launch fundraiser for local charity Solas

This weekend, 13-14th June, local club Newbridge GAC and wider community will come together to make their way to 'Sean O'Leary and Back'.

The club wanted to challenge themselves both physically and mentally to walk and run 700km within two days to Tipperary, Sean O'Leary's native homeplace, and back again to Sean O'Leary's in Newbridge.

"During very surreal times the novelty and enjoyment of going to our local club grounds and watching games across county Derry have been greatly missed by us all," commented Shauna McGrogan, one of the even organisers.

"Making this journey to Tipperary and back, will give everyone in the club a sense of purpose and unity.

"The club is a central part of our community and we wanted to support a local charity called Solas with this event. Solas is a Mental Health and Well-Being support network who play a pivotal role in supporting individuals within our local area and one that is very important at the moment for us all."

For full details on the event and how to participate and donate this weekend, go to the clubs Facebook and Twitter profiles.

