WATCH: Tony Scullion calls Ballinascreen U14s to a virtual training session

The All-Ireland Féile was one of the first competitions to be postponed when the GAA went into lockdown.
Ballinascreen, like all other teams in the country, were left with no action.
Away from the pitch they decided to put their creative hats on.
From Tony Scullion calling Damian McCullagh 'from Dublin' and getting Ryan Groogan out of is hot tub, he gathered his management team together before a unique call to the squad for training.
From mowing lawns, to playing the harp, to studying, to welding, to fixing cars...they stopped and get a ball in hand.
And it was all put together in an excellent video.
