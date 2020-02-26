WATCH: St Patrick's Maghera joint manager Paul Hughes' reaction to reaching the McRory Cup Final

St Patrick's Maghera's 3-13 to 2-7 win over St Patrick's Dungannon books them a place in this year's final.

Sean Kearney, James McGurk and PJ McAleese bagged the Maghera goals.

Sean Cowan found the net twice to level the game 1-10 to 2-7 after 41 minutes.

The 'Academy' missed three chances to go ahead and when Sean Kearney's inch perfect pass to PJ McAleese saw the Derry man bag a third goal, the result was beyond doubt.

After the game, Maghera joint manager Paul Hughes gave his reaction.

