WATCH: City on the Border (1978)

The documentary 'City on the Border' looked at the divided communities in Derry during it's filming in April 1978.

Geography and symbolism separate Catholics and Protestants in a city that has grown used to the constant and visible presence of the British Army.

Video: Vinny Cunningham