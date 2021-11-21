Search

21/11/2021

CCTV footage shows individuals responsible for break-in at Co Derry business

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A Limavady-based barbers has released CCTV footage which shows two individuals who broke into their premises and stole money.

The footage shows two people entering Limavady Turkish Barbers Emporium via a gate on Catherine Street at 1.37am on Friday, November 19.

They left the premises via the same gate less than 20 minutes later and headed off in the direction of the SuperValu store.

One of the individuals was carrying a backpack while the other was holding a small, light grey coloured safe.

The PSNI has appealed for information on the break-in.

"Police are appealing for information in relation to a break in at the Turkish Emporium Barbers shop on Catherine Street, Limavady.

"Unlawful entry was gained to these premises and a quantity of money was taken during the early hours of Friday 19th November 2021.

"If anyone has information in regards to this investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 305 of 19th  November 2021."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media