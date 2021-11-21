CCTV footage shows individuals responsible for break-in at Co Derry business

A Limavady-based barbers has released CCTV footage which shows two individuals who broke into their premises and stole money.

The footage shows two people entering Limavady Turkish Barbers Emporium via a gate on Catherine Street at 1.37am on Friday, November 19.

They left the premises via the same gate less than 20 minutes later and headed off in the direction of the SuperValu store.

One of the individuals was carrying a backpack while the other was holding a small, light grey coloured safe.

The PSNI has appealed for information on the break-in.

"Police are appealing for information in relation to a break in at the Turkish Emporium Barbers shop on Catherine Street, Limavady.

"Unlawful entry was gained to these premises and a quantity of money was taken during the early hours of Friday 19th November 2021.

"If anyone has information in regards to this investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 305 of 19th November 2021."