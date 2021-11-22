Popular city centre restaurant extensively damaged in fire

Fitzroys on Bridge Street - extensively damaged.
A popular restaurant in Derry city centre has been extensively damaged by a fire.
Fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at Fitzroys at the top of Bridge Street at around 6.00am this morning.
It is believed the fire started in a store room.
A number of adjoining buildings have suffered smoke damage.
Fire crews remain at the scene as an investigation into the cause of the blaze gets underway.
Bridge Street remains closed to traffic.
The local medical centre remains open.
