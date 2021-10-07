Search

07/10/2021

Dungiven man releases new song and music video inspired by pandemic

Dungiven singer and songwriter Joe Kelly has released his latest single and music video, 'The Roadrunner'.

The song, which hit the airwaves and social media channels last week, has proved to be a big hit so far.

Mr Kelly, who features in the video, says the pandemic gave him inspiration to write his new song, which he has also lent his vocals to.

“The Roadrunner is a satirical take on the running boom which came about as a result of the pandemic.

“It's a light-hearted song and I really enjoyed filming it,” said Mr Kelly.

In the video, Joe is seen trying to catch up with a woman who is out for a jog, however things are not as they seem.

“At the end of the video, viewers will see that I actually passed the woman, much to her surprise,” he laughed.

The video was shot by fellow Dungiven man Shea Kealey at locations around Dungiven, including Benbradagh mountain, close to where Mr Kelly was born.

