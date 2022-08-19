Derry Sporting Memories: Making in the news in the Derry News (2002)

Foyle goalkeeper Paddy Morrison keeps a close eye on the ball as the Galliagh forward line put on the pressure around the goalmouth during a Premiership Saturday Morning League clash against Galliagh.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.