Cast your vote for 2020 moment of the year

In December, we asked you - the readers of the County Derry Post and DerryNow.com - to send in your nominations for the various categories.

For moment of the year, the entries are:

- Magherafelt goal in county final

- Closing stages of Greenlough's win over Castledawson

- Marty McVey's sideline kick for Ogra against Coalisland.

ALSO - Vote for the inter-county hurler of the year CLICK HERE...