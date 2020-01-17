POLL: Which of the Derry teams have the best chance of lifting the McLarnon Cup?

Contact
McLarnon Cup.
St Columb's Derry
St Pius Magherafelt
Loreto Coleraine
No Derry winner
The last time the McLarnon Cup came to Derry, it was a Ryan Bell powered St Pius team who took the 2009 title on their way to All-Ireland B glory.
Round 2 (31 Jan - 2 Feb)
St Paul's Bessbrook v Abbey Donegal
Carndonagh CS v St Patrick's Downpatrick (holders)
Aquinas v Loreto Coleraine
St Columb's Derry v St Joseph's Donaghmore
Quarter-Finals (12-16 February)
Draw to be made after Round 2
Our Lady's Castleblayney v Round 2 winner
St Pius Magherafelt v Round 2 winner
Our Lady's and St Patrick's Knock v Round 2 winner
Loreto Milford v Round 2 winner
