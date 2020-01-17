POLL: Which of the Derry teams have the best chance of lifting the McLarnon Cup?

The last time the McLarnon Cup came to Derry, it was a Ryan Bell powered St Pius team who took the 2009 title on their way to All-Ireland B glory.

Round 2 (31 Jan - 2 Feb)

St Paul's Bessbrook v Abbey Donegal

Carndonagh CS v St Patrick's Downpatrick (holders)

Aquinas v Loreto Coleraine

St Columb's Derry v St Joseph's Donaghmore

Quarter-Finals (12-16 February)

Draw to be made after Round 2

Our Lady's Castleblayney v Round 2 winner

St Pius Magherafelt v Round 2 winner

Our Lady's and St Patrick's Knock v Round 2 winner

Loreto Milford v Round 2 winner

