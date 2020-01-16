McMullen goals help seal Loreto's path to the next round of the McLarnon Cup

McLARNON CUP ROUND 1

Loreto Coleraine..................3-12

St Malachy's Castlewellan...2-6

They were made to dig themselves out of trouble, but a slicker and more disciplined Loreto side booked their place in round two of the qualifiers with victory over St Malachy's Castlewellan on Thursday afternoon.

The winners led by double scores (2-6 to 1-3) at half-time, thanks to goals from Odhran McLarnon and Lorcen McMullen.

Loreto were the dominant force and should've been further ahead, only for Ben Dillon's penalty going straight at goalkeeper McVeigh before the same player missed from the rebound.

It was all change after the break. Majestic points for Jamie McKee and Ciaran Lundy was followed by a close-range 35th minute goal from Eoin McEvoy and it was game on.

A free from the skipper Dara Mooney and a point from Lorcan McMullen settled Loreto.

Referee Martin Conroy warned two players from either side, as tempers began to fray in the midst of a cross-field wind and driving rain.

Ciaran Lundy was send to the sin-bin in the 48th minute for a late tackle which provided Mooney the chance to open a three point gap.

Lorcan McMullen finished the game as a contest with a 54th minute goal, which began with a strong run through the middle from Michael Óg McKeown.

To cap it off, substitute Conn Kilmartin tagged on a point to secure Sean Murtagh's side's passage to a meeting with Aquinas in round two.

LORETO: Leo Passmore; Cathair McCloskey, Charlie Dempsey, Eoghan Gormley; Connor Mullan, Eoin McKeever, Ronan Close; Cillian Calvert, Kosta Papachristopolpous; Emmett Morrison, Odhran McLarnon (1-2), Michael Óg McKeown (0-1); Dara Mooney (0-6, 5f), Lorcan McMullen (2-1), Ben Dillon (0-1).

SUBS: Conn Kilmartin (0-1) for C Calvert (38), Sean Scullion for B Dillon (62), Cathal Bradley for R Close (62).

CASTLEWELLAN: Miceal McVeigh; Cailum Madine, Oran McCrickard, Patrick Kelly-McEvoy; Ryan Tumilty, Gareth Fitzpatrick, Peter O'Hare (1-0); Joseph O'Boyle, Oisin Doran; Ciaran Lundy (0-1), Jamie McKee (0-3, 1f), Conor Mathews; Caolán Burns (0-2, 1f), Eoin McEvoy (1-0), Ryan Morgan.

SUBS: Reece Doyle for R Tumilty (38), Morgan Croskery for C Mathews (46), Tiarnan Devlin (55), Jerome Travers for P Kelly-McEvoy (65).

SIN BIN: C Lundy (48-58).

YELLOW CARD: C Burns (52).

REF: Martin Conroy (Moy).

