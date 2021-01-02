VOTE: Cast your vote for 2020 manager of the year

In December, we asked you - the readers of the County Derry Post and DerryNow.com - to send in your nominations for the various categories.

For manager of the year, the entries are:

- Paul Bradley (Slaughtneil) - After winning five championships as a player, he steered the Emmet's to the John McLauhlin Cup in his first season as manager.

- Joe Cassidy (Greenlough) - He took Greenlough to the treble in 2015 and returned last season. After an unbeaten run, he landed another championship.

- Fiona Devlin (St Colm's Draperstown) - St Colm's were crowned All-Ireland junior camogie champions in March, Devlin's second national title with the school.

