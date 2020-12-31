VOTE: Cast your vote for 2020 club of the year

Earlier in December, we asked you - the readers of the County Derry Post and DerryNow.com - to send in your nominations for the various categories.

For club of the year, the entries are:

- Slaughtneil - winners of the senior football, hurling and camogie treble

- Desertmartin - qualified for three finals - junior, minor and U16 - before lockdown push pause on the season

- Kilrea - raised a staggering £25,000 for Chest Heart and Stroke.

