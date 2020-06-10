Survey: Do you believe the transfer test should go ahead this year?

Contact
There is an ongoing debate on whether this year's transfer test should go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The leader of the Catholic church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, and the Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, are among those who have called for this year's test to be suspended because of the impact that the pandemic has had on children due to sit the test.
A number of schools in Northern Ireland have announced that they will not be using the test for academic selection purposes for the incoming year.
However, Derry's four grammar schools have yet to make any comment on the issue.
Education Minister Peter Weir had said that the transfer test will go ahead because there is no alternative option.
