Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7
CRICKET
T20: UAE V IRELAND
FREESPORTS, 6AM
GOLF
OPEN DE ESPANA
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
DARTS
WORLD GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
SOCCER
BELGIUM V FRANCE
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7PM
CYCLING
EUROPEAN TRACK C'SHIP
EUROSPORT 1, 5PM
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8
NFL
RAMS @ SEAHAWKS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM
CRICKET
T20: UAE V IRELAND
FREESPORTS, 6AM
SOCCER
U21: IRELAND V LUXEMBOURG
RTE2, 5PM
SOCCER
DUNDALK V SHAMROCK RVS
RTE2, 7.30PM
GOLF
OPEN DE ESPANA
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9
GOLF
OPEN DE ESPANA
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SOCCER
AZERBAIJAN V REP OF IRELAND
RTE2, 4.15PM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V DRAGONS
TG4, 4.45PM
SOCCER
ANDORRA V ENGLAND
UTV, 7PM
SOCCER
SWITZERLAND V NTH IRELAND
SKY SPORTS, 7.15PM
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10
GOLF
OPEN DE ESPANA
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
RUGBY
SCARLETS V MUNSTER
RTE2, 1.30PM
NFL
JETS @ FALCONS
SKY SPORTS, 1.30PM
FORMULA 1
TURKISH GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS, 11.30AM
CRICKET
T20: UAE V IRELAND
FREESPORTS, 6AM
