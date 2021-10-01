Search

01/10/2021

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Colm Kinsella

colm.kinsella@iconicnews.ie

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

NFL
JAGUARS @ BENGALS
SKY SPORTS, 1.15AM

GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

RUGBY
CONNACHT V BLUE BULLS
TG4, 7.15PM

SOCCER
DROGHEDA UTD V ST PAT'S
RTE2, 7.30PM

RUGBY
BRISTOL V BATH
BT SPORT 1, 7PM

SATURDAY OCTOBER 2

RUGBY
STH AFRICA V N ZEALAND
SKY SPORTS, 11.05AM

SOCCER
MAN UTD V EVERTON
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM

GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

RUGBY
MUNSTER V STORMERS
RTE2, 7PM

BOXING
NATIONAL SENIOR FINALS
TG4, 7.15PM

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

ATHLETICS
LONDON MARATHON
BBC 2, 8AM

SOCCER
ABERDEEN V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 11AM

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

HORSE RACING
PRIX DE L'ARC DE TRIOMPHE
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 2PM

GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 9AM

