Operation Transformation is back! Could you be one of the new leaders to inspire the nation?

RTÉ has confirmed the 15th series of Operation Transformation will return to screens in January 2022, and the search is on for new Leaders to inspire the nation.

As another strange year winds to a close, we're delighted to see hints of normality beginning to return - not least of all the search for Operation Transformation leaders.

Preparing to return to screens in January 2022, the show is on the hunt for five brand new leaders who want to reset their lives in the new year, and inspire the nation while they're at it.

In 2022, host Kathryn Thomas will once again be at the helm to support the leaders. Also returning to guide and encourage the leaders every step of the way is dietitian Aoife Hearne, general practitioner Dr. Sumi Dunne, fitness coach Karl Henry and principal clinical psychologist Dr. Eddie Murphy.

Apply now

Do you have what it takes to lead the nation to a healthier and fitter 2022? Have you watched from the couch saying 'I can and I want to do that'? If you are struggling with your weight and are ready for a new beginning, we would love to hear from you.

Life has been disrupted and very different for the last two years. There has never been a better time to lose that extra weight and start good habits for a healthier future.

If you are ready to make the change then apply now at www.rte.ie/ot or for more information email the casting team at optransrte@gmail.com.