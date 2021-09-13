Unsolved Derry crimes to feature in new TV appeals series

Crime NI co-presenter Wendy Austin.
Unsolved crimes in Derry are to feature in a new monthly television crime appeals series beginning tonight (Monday) on BBC One Northern Ireland.
Presented by Wendy Austin and Dearbhail McDonald, Crime NI will feature PSNI detectives discussing the details of major investigations and appealing for help in solving cases.
The series will feature footage of offences caught on CCTV, along with dramatic reconstructions of major crimes.
Viewers who can help detectives will be invited to phone the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Any details that they provide will be recorded 100% anonymously before being shared with detectives in each case. The number to call is 0800555111.
Each programme will be screened at 10.35pm on Monday and repeated on BBC 2 at 11.15pm the following Wednesday.
