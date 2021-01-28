Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE One

Contact
The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.
Vicky Phelan, Tommie Gorman, Shane Carthy, Sea Shanty sensation Nathan Evans, and Axa Community Heroes are among the guests on The Late Late Show this Friday.
This week, Vicky Phelan underwent her first week of treatment in Maryland, for what she hopes will be a process that will prolong her life and afford her more time with her family. Vicky joins Ryan from the US to give an update on her journey so far.
RTÉ's Northern Editor Tommie Gorman will be joining Ryan to discuss Covid-19 and the border issue, and the standout moments from the four decades he has spent bringing news reports to Irish viewers and listeners.
Wellerman singer and TikTok sea shanty star Nathan Evans will speak about his meteoric rise to fame which resulted in him quitting his job and landing a record deal in the space of one week.
The Late Late Show will honour this year's Axa Community Heroes, the five finalists from across Ireland who have been doing pioneering work, going above and beyond to help others and doing it against all odds over the past year.
As a Dublin football prodigy, big things were expected of midfielder Shane Carthy when he was called up by Jim Gavin to the senior team aged just 18. What people did not know was that since 5th year in school, Shane had been battling with his mental health and experiencing suicidal thoughts. Shane will speak to Ryan about how he got through the darkest of days.
Music on the show will be from Niamh Regan, the RTÉ Choice Music Prize nominee from Galway.
All of this, plus more, on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One Friday, January 29th at 9.35pm.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
A grave at Ardmore Cemetery where five residents of the Good Shepherd Convent are buried together (The Derry News has blurred the names)
Patsy Forbes being presented with a GAA President's Award by President Christy Cooney in 2010 (Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.