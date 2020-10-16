Derry GAA and GAAGO offer this weekend's action free of charge to care home residents

Derry GAA, in partnership with GAAGO, will supply free access to this weekend's and football to residents of care homes or those in hospital.

The footballers take on Longford at Celtic Park (4.30) on Saturday, with the senior hurlers bidding for promotion from Division 2B in Sunday's final against Down at 2.00 in Armagh.

People in 'relevant positions' in the care homes have been asked to contact PRO Ciaran McRory by email at pro.derry@gaa.ie.

The games are priced at €5 per game via the GAAGO platform.