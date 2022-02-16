MACRORY CUP FINAL: Brady relieved to see his side settle 

St Mary’s Magherafelt manager Kevin Brady was relieved his side were able to shake off the nerves and land a second MacRory Cup title in the school’s history.

The former Antrim star, who played in the competition with St Patrick’s Maghera, admitted the favourites’ tag may have had an impact on his charges.

“There was that bit of added pressure and you could see that in our play,” he said, while also pointing to Holy Trinity taking the game to his side.

“We got that early goal and you felt that would’ve settled us well. They came back at us and we were nervy enough at times.

“Our kick-outs weren’t functioning that particularly well. They brought their full forward line out a lot, a bit like Omagh in the semi-final. It was just hard to see who is marking who and who was the sweeper.”

Half time was all about regrouping and Magherafelt were a different entity after the break, going eight points up before Shea Lawn hit a sweet free over the bar for Cookstown’s first score for 21 minutes.

“We were able to keep them at arm’s length with five, six or seven points, it was a wee cushion,” Brady added.

“Finals are there to be won; it wasn’t our best performance and I hope there is more to come.”

St Mary’s came to Armagh on the back of an unbeaten season, heaping the expectation on the young shoulders.

“You are always feeling it would be good to taste defeat at some stage in one of one challenge matches,” Brady said.

“They are a great group. They set high standards for themselves and go about their business really well. They are a credit to the school.

“The game opened up a bit and, with our athleticism, we were able to find players in spaces that we couldn’t in the first half.”

The winning St. Mary's Magherafelt side who claimed the MacRory Cup on Sunday with a win over Holy Trinity College, Cookstown. Pic by Mary K Burke

Brady, who felt Niall O’Donnell and Ruairi Forbes were inseparable as man of the match contenders, commented how Ronan Walls and Eoin McEvoy began to stamp their authority in defence.

But nothing was ever certain as Holy Trinity kept chipping away and had a late Odhran O’Driscoll goal chance blocked on the line by Eoin McEvoy.

“You just never know in finals,” Brady added. “It wouldn’t have been unheard of for Holy Trinity to beat us and stranger things have happened, even though they weren’t the favourites coming in.

“In finals, with young fellas the occasions can get to them and there is always that worry. Thank goodness they got over the line.”

Magherafelt had just a five-day turnaround until their Hogan Cup campaign in 2017 when they lost to by a single point to St Peter’s Wexford in the semi-final.

This time they have 15 days until a showdown with 24-time Munster champions St Brendan’s Killarney, with St Jarlath’s Tuam and Naas CBS on the other side of the draw.

“This time we have a bit longer to prepare,” said Brady. “We have to regroup and these boys will like to make their own wee bit of history and take that step further in the Hogan.”